Left Menu

FACTBOX-Quake in Afghanistan is its deadliest since 2015

The country has a long history of earthquakes, many in the mountainous Hindu Kush region bordering Pakistan. Death tolls have been worsened by the remote locations of many quakes and decades of war that have left infrastructure in perilous condition.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 22-06-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 14:04 IST
FACTBOX-Quake in Afghanistan is its deadliest since 2015
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's deadliest earthquake since 2015 killed at least 280 people near the southeastern city of Khost on Wednesday, officials have said. The country has a long history of earthquakes, many in the mountainous Hindu Kush region bordering Pakistan.

Death tolls have been worsened by the remote locations of many quakes and decades of war that have left infrastructure in perilous condition. Here is a list of Afghan quakes that have killed more than 100 people over the last three decades, according to the U.S. government's National Centers for Environmental Information:

1991, HINDU KUSH Earthquake in the rugged Hindu Kush killed 848 people across Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the Soviet Union.

1997, QAYEN A magnitude 7.2 quake on the border of Afghanistan and Iran killed more than 1,500 in both countries and completely destroyed more than 10,000 homes.

FEB 1998, TAKHAR The earthquake in the remote northeastern province of Takhar killed at least 2,300 people, with some estimates ranging as high as 4,000.

MAY 1998, TAKHAR A second quake of magnitude 6.6 in the same region killed 4,700 in the same region just three months later.

2002, HINDU KUSH TWIN QUAKES Twin earthquakes in the Hindu Kush in March 2002 killed a total of 1,100.

2015, HINDU KUSH A quake of magnitude 7.5, one of the largest in Afghanistan's recorded history killed a total of 399 people in Afghanistan and neighbors Pakistan and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022