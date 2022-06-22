Left Menu

ISRO's PSLV-C53 to launch three Singapore satellites on June 30

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching PSLV-C53 - the second dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) - on June 30, 2022. The rocket carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites is scheduled to lift off at 18:00 hours IST from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

PSLV-C53 will carry three satellites:

  • DS-EO: A 365 kg Singaporean satellite that carries an electro-Optic, multi-spectral payload with 0.5 m resolution imaging capability.
  • NeuSAR: Singapore's first small commercial satellite carrying a SAR payload, which is capable of providing images day and night and under all weather conditions.
  • SCOOB-I: It is the first satellite in the Student Satellite Series (S3-I), a hands-on student training program from the Satellite Research Centre (SaRC) at Singapore's NTU School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

According to ISRO, this is the 55th mission of PSLV and the 15th mission using the PSLV-Core Alone variant. The mission proposes to demonstrate the utilization of the spent upper stage of the launch vehicle as a stabilized platform for scientific payloads subsequent to the separation of the satellites.

