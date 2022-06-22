ISRO's PSLV-C53 to launch three Singapore satellites on June 30

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching PSLV-C53 - the second dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) - on June 30, 2022. The rocket carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites is scheduled to lift off at 18:00 hours IST from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

PSLV-C53 will carry three satellites:

DS-EO : A 365 kg Singaporean satellite that carries an electro-Optic, multi-spectral payload with 0.5 m resolution imaging capability.

: A 365 kg Singaporean satellite that carries an electro-Optic, multi-spectral payload with 0.5 m resolution imaging capability. NeuSAR : Singapore's first small commercial satellite carrying a SAR payload, which is capable of providing images day and night and under all weather conditions.

: Singapore's first small commercial satellite carrying a SAR payload, which is capable of providing images day and night and under all weather conditions. SCOOB-I: It is the first satellite in the Student Satellite Series (S3-I), a hands-on student training program from the Satellite Research Centre (SaRC) at Singapore's NTU School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

PSLV-C53 is scheduled to launch DS-EO & 2 other co-passenger satellites on June 30, 2022, at 18:00 hrs IST from the 2nd Launch Pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. It accompanies PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) orbiting the earth as a stabilized platform. https://t.co/w5DEadVfe0 pic.twitter.com/B2abSz6i6h — ISRO (@isro) June 22, 2022

According to ISRO, this is the 55th mission of PSLV and the 15th mission using the PSLV-Core Alone variant. The mission proposes to demonstrate the utilization of the spent upper stage of the launch vehicle as a stabilized platform for scientific payloads subsequent to the separation of the satellites.