WaterScience eyes retail network expansion

Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup WaterScience is embarking on a retail network expansion drive for its water purification solutions as it eyes Rs 100 crore revenue in the next three years.

The firm, which clocked Rs 12 crore revenue last year, is also looking to diversify into adjacent categories and launch new products in its existing categories.

Started in 2016, WaterScience manufactures filters that purify water for non-drinking usage, offering a wide range of products such as filters for showers and taps, washing machines, kitchens, as well as main water lines.

''We've seen considerable demand, especially from metros such as Bangalore and the (Delhi) NCR region that have a higher percentage of urban population and a larger percentage of the population residing in apartment communities,'' WaterScience Co-Founder Pavithra Rao said.

The company said it expects to touch revenues of Rs 100 crore in the next three years, up from Rs 12 crore last year.

When asked about the steps taken to achieve the target, the company said it ''plans to expand from 1,000 to 3,000 retail outlets, open up brand outlets in metros and diversify into adjacent categories''.

It also has plans to launch new products in the categories it is currently present.

Besides, WaterScience said international expansion in the US, UAE, Australia and New Zealand will also be a growth lever.

Rao said while the drinking water market is ''growing at 21 per cent CAGR from 2018 to 2023 and is at around Rs 5,000 crore in 2022, we can expect the non-drinking water segment to grow at an exponential rate over the next few years as awareness grows.'' As water availability and quality get more challenging, she said, ''Point-of-use filters and water-saving devices will be as ubiquitous as drinking water filters.'' PTI RKL AJ AJ

