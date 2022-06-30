PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Camelot loses legal bid to stop UK lottery licence handover to Allwyn on.ft.com/3I0wGEd

UK to extend steel import quotas and tariffs for two years EU states agree deal to push for tougher climate measures

Lloyds reshuffles bankers as part of chief's new strategy Overview

UK's National Lottery operator Camelot has lost its legal bid to stop the handover of a new licence to Czech-based rival lottery group Allwyn, in effect ending the group's hopes of having the decision overturned. Britain will extend a package of quotas and tariffs on foreign steel imports by two years in an effort to protect domestic steelmakers, trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told parliament on Wednesday.

EU countries have struck a deal on proposed laws to combat climate change despite fears among some member states that a rush to shore up energy supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine would weaken Europe's environmental ambitions. Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds is losing two of its most senior retail bankers and restructuring the business, according to an internal memo and people familiar with the situation. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

