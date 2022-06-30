Left Menu

India's June monsoon rains 8% below average- weather department

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
India received 8% lower rainfall than average in June because of scanty rainfall in the central parts of the country, the state-run weather office said on Thursday.

Cotton, soybean and sugar cane growing states in central India received as much as 54% lower rainfall than normal in June, according to data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon - which accounts for nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of its $2.7 trillion agriculture-dependent economy - arrived on the coast of southern Kerala state on May 29, two days ahead of usual. Its progress later stalled for over a week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

