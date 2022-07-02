Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Goats released in New York City park to eat invasive weeds; In age-old ritual, Mexican mayor weds alligator to secure abundance

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. In age-old ritual, Mexican mayor weds alligator to secure abundance A small town Mexican mayor married his alligator bride in a colorful ceremony as traditional music rang out and revelers danced while imploring the indigenous leader to seal the nuptials with a kiss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

In age-old ritual, Mexican mayor weds alligator to secure abundance

A small town Mexican mayor married his alligator bride in a colorful ceremony as traditional music rang out and revelers danced while imploring the indigenous leader to seal the nuptials with a kiss. San Pedro Huamelula Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa obliged more than once during Thursday's wedding, bending down to plant his lips on the small alligator's snout, which had been tied shut presumably to avoid unwanted biting.

Goats released in New York City park to eat invasive weeds

More than a dozen goats journeyed to Riverside Park in New York City on Wednesday to feast on weeds, a chemical-free way to remove invasive species while adding to the joys of nature. The furry visitors arrived in Manhattan from Green Goats farm in Rhinebeck, New York, earlier in the day to gobble up overgrown brush - even species dangerous to humans, like poison ivy.

