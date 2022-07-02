ESA's upcoming mission will spot potentially hazardous solar storms before they reach Earth

Violent solar events like solar flares and coronal mass ejections can damage power grids, disrupt telecommunications and threaten satellites and the vital services they provide. The European Space Agency's upcoming space weather mission - Vigil - will be the first of its kind to help warn us in near-real time of oncoming dangerous solar activity.

The spacecraft will monitor our active and unpredictable Sun to protect Earth's vital infrastructure and inhabitants, space infrastructure as well as space explorers from violent solar outbursts.

Due to launch in the mid-2020s, Vigil will monitor and detect potentially hazardous solar events from a gravitationally stable position known as the fifth Lagrange point. By keeping an eagle eye on the 'side' of the Sun, the spacecraft will stream a constant feed of near real-time data on potentially hazardous solar activity, before it rolls into view from Earth.

ESA says this unique vantage point, unlike any before mission, will give us enough time to act.

"The Vigil mission will get a sneak peek of potentially hazardous solar activity only because of its location in space. Trailing 'behind' Earth at the fifth Lagrange point, ESA's Vigil will see the side of the Sun, observing conditions before they rotate around to face our home," says Giuseppe Mandorlo, Mission Manager for ESA Vigil.