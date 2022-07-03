Left Menu

Egypt shuts down Red Sea beaches after tourist killed in shark attack -sources

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-07-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 15:26 IST
  • Egypt

Egypt's Red Sea Governorate issued an order to shut down several Red Sea beaches on Friday after a 68-year-old Austrian woman was killed in a shark attack earlier that day, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to two security sources.

The victim was transferred to a local private hospital right after the attack, a source at the Red Sea Health Affairs Directorate told Reuters. He added that there were attempts to resuscitate her, but she died due to circulatory failure, which is a sudden drop in blood pressure resulting from her injuries and blood loss.

A security source also added that the woman had been living in Egypt over the past five years with her Egyptian husband.

