Left Menu

Maha rains: Over 3,500 persons shifted to safety, have spoken to collectors of several districts, says CM Shinde

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:17 IST
Maha rains: Over 3,500 persons shifted to safety, have spoken to collectors of several districts, says CM Shinde
Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the rain situation on Tuesday and said over 3,500 persons had been shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots across the state.

He was speaking to the media after reviewing the rain situation during a visit to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster control room in the metropolis.

The state has been witnessing heavy rains since Monday, with waterlogging reported from urban areas, including Mumbai, and the level of some rivers rising rapidly.

During his visit to the BMC headquarters a day after winning the floor test in the Assembly, Shinde told reporters he had spoken to the collectors of Raigad, Ratnagiri and some other districts for which the India Meteorological Department had issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Authorities have been directed to shift people from spots that are vulnerable to landslides so as to avoid loss of lives, the CM said.

The MeT department issues four color-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green color indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022