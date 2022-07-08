Left Menu

Goa: Flood alert issued in Pernem, Bicholim, Bardez

North Goa District Magistrate issued an alert for people living along the riverbank in Pernem, Bicholim and Bardez talukas as water was being discharged from the Tillari reservoir, said a state government release.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-07-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 22:51 IST
Goa: Flood alert issued in Pernem, Bicholim, Bardez
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government on Friday asked the people living on the banks of the Chapora river in three talukas to remain alert as the water level of the river was increasing following incessant rains. North Goa District Magistrate issued an alert for people living along the riverbank in Pernem, Bicholim and Bardez talukas as water was being discharged from the Tillari reservoir, said a state government release. “The alert is issued as a precautionary measure in light of Red Alert as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) as the discharge from Tillari Dam has started,” it said. The IMD has predicted that heavy rains which are pounding the state since Tuesday will continue for the next five days.

Officials of the Goa State Water Resources Department as well as those in Maharashtra were monitoring the situation at the Tillari reservoir round-the-clock, the statement said.

Tillari reservoir is located on Goa-Maharashtra border in North Goa District.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022