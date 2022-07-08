Goa: Flood alert issued in Pernem, Bicholim, Bardez

The Goa government on Friday asked the people living on the banks of the Chapora river in three talukas to remain alert as the water level of the river was increasing following incessant rains. North Goa District Magistrate issued an alert for people living along the riverbank in Pernem, Bicholim and Bardez talukas as water was being discharged from the Tillari reservoir, said a state government release. “The alert is issued as a precautionary measure in light of Red Alert as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) as the discharge from Tillari Dam has started,” it said. The IMD has predicted that heavy rains which are pounding the state since Tuesday will continue for the next five days.

Officials of the Goa State Water Resources Department as well as those in Maharashtra were monitoring the situation at the Tillari reservoir round-the-clock, the statement said.

Tillari reservoir is located on Goa-Maharashtra border in North Goa District.

