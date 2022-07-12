PM Modi received by Guv, CM upon reaching Bihar

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his first visit to the state in more than a year.

Besides the governor and the CM, those who received the PM at the airport included Union minister Giriraj Singh and state minister Mangal Pandey.

Tight security arrangements are in place on the nearly 2-km-long stretch from the airport here to the assembly building, where Modi will be attending a centenary function.

The PM is scheduled to spend about a couple of hours in the city.

