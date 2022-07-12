Left Menu

Flood condition improves in Assam, 2.92 lakh still hit

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The flood condition in Assam improved significantly on Tuesday although over 2.92 lakh people are still reeling due to the deluge in seven districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) no river is flowing above their danger marks in Assam as of now and no incident of drowning was reported during the day.

The toll in this year's flood and landslides stood at 192 across the state.

ASDMA said around 2,92,200 people are still affected by the flood in Cachar, Chirang, Hailakandi, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tamulpur districts.

Cachar is the worst hit with over 1.68 lakh people suffering, followed by Morigaon where more than 1.13 lakh persons are affected and Nagaon with around 7,450 people.

Till Monday over 3.79 lakh people were affected in the deluge across 10 districts in the state.

At present, 642 villages are under water and 1,514.92 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

It further said authorities are running 83 relief camps and distribution centers in five districts, where 19,237 people, including 5,004 children, are taking shelter.

The authorities have distributed 375.68 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 1,649.16 litres of mustard oil and other flood relief items during the last 24 hours.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Barpeta, Kamrup, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Nalbari, Udalguri and Karimganj.

A total of 73,657 domestic animals and poultry have been affected in the deluge in Morigaon and Nagaon districts, ASDMA said.

