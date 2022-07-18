Left Menu

Hurricane Estelle gathers strength off Mexico's western coast

Hurricane Estelle gathered strength off the western coast of Mexico on Sunday, packing maximum sustained winds of near 85 mph (136 km/h), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). The storm is expected to strengthen over the coming day, and could bring "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" to parts of Mexico's western coast, according to NHC.

Hurricane Estelle gathered strength off the western coast of Mexico on Sunday, packing maximum sustained winds of near 85 mph (136 km/h), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC). As of Sunday afternoon, the storm's center was located about 330 miles of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect. The storm is expected to strengthen over the coming day, and could bring "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" to parts of Mexico's western coast, according to NHC.

