Odd News Roundup: Water hazard! Wild boar rescued from Spanish golfing pond amid heatwave; Italy's oldest student graduates again aged 98

Video footage showed four people chasing the boar in an inflatable boat and then using catchpoles to bring it to the shore where they and half a dozen other rescuers finally pulled it out up the artificial pond shore's slippery plastic lining. Italy's oldest student graduates again aged 98 Giuseppe Paterno, who is 98, has become Italy's oldest graduate - again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 10:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Water hazard! Wild boar rescued from Spanish golfing pond amid heatwave

Spanish firefighters and forest rangers rescued a large wild boar on Monday from a pond at a golf course near Madrid after the animal went for a refreshing splash amid a scorching heatwave and found itself trapped. Video footage showed four people chasing the boar in an inflatable boat and then using catchpoles to bring it to the shore where they and half a dozen other rescuers finally pulled it out up the artificial pond shore's slippery plastic lining.

Italy's oldest student graduates again aged 98

Giuseppe Paterno, who is 98, has become Italy's oldest graduate - again. Paterno has added a master's in history and philosophy from the University of Palermo to an initial degree in the same subjects he earned there two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

