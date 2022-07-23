Left Menu

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two adults died and a third was missing near Las Vegas, New Mexico, after a flash flood swept through a burn area left by the state's largest recorded wildfire, an official said on Friday. The three people were from Camp Blue Haven, a Christian outdoor activity center for children around 10 miles (16 km) northwest of Las Vegas, Cabo Lucero Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Nix said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-07-2022 03:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 03:27 IST
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Two adults died and a third was missing near Las Vegas, New Mexico, after a flash flood swept through a burn area left by the state's largest recorded wildfire, an official said on Friday.

The three people were from Camp Blue Haven, a Christian outdoor activity center for children around 10 miles (16 km) northwest of Las Vegas, Cabo Lucero Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Nix said. The fatalities were the first related to the Hermit's Peak Calf Canyon fire which has left torched mountainsides that turn into flows of ash and debris during heavy summer rain.

The bodies were found on Thursday along the banks of the Tecolote Creek which runs through Camp Blue Haven, Nix said "We're searching for a third person actively now," he said. "They're all related to the camp."

News channel KOB4 showed video of what it said were torrents of black, ash-laden water pouring through the center of Camp Blue Haven on Thursday. The camp did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States
4
Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

Draper wins NASA contract to deliver science investigations to Moon in 2025

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022