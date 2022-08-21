Left Menu

Maha gorge accident: Another body recovered; death toll rises to three

With this, the number of casualties in the accident has risen to three, while three injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, an official said. The others, Rohan Gade 26, Pravin Sarkate 26 and Rohan Chavan 22, were injured and undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Mangaon, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 19:45 IST
Maha gorge accident: Another body recovered; death toll rises to three
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police have recovered another body from a 600-feet-deep gorge in which a car fell in Mangaon of Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Sunday. With this, the number of casualties in the accident has risen to three, while three injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, an official said. The accident occurred at Kondethar-Sanaswadi in Tamhini ghat of Mangaon on Saturday evening, when six persons were travelling from Pune to Devkund, he said.

The victims had decided to stop the car near an open space next to the gorge, but the driver lost control of wheel, causing the vehicle to plunge into the 600-feet-deep gorge, he said. Four occupants of the car got stuck in a tree around 280 feet below and one of them died, while two others died on the spot after the fall, the official said. Rishabh Chavan (24), Krishna Rathod (27) and Saurabh Bhinge (25), all residents of Manglurpir in Washim, were killed in the accident, he said. The others, Rohan Gade (26), Pravin Sarkate (26) and Rohan Chavan (22), were injured and undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Mangaon, he added. The bodies of the deceased were recovered after a rescue operation that lasted more than seven hours amid heavy rainfall in the middle of the night, inspector Rajendra Chavan said. Rescue teams from Mangaon, Mahad and Patnus helped the police, he said, adding that the remains of car were recovered this morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022