Adityanath inspects under-construction projects in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected four under-construction projects here, officials said. He asked the officials to expedite the development projects in the district, and directed them to follow right standards and quality.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-08-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 21:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected four under-construction projects here, officials said. Adityanath inspected the 720 EWS housing units being made under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana (urban), a bridge over Hindon river, a waste disposal plant, and barracks of 41st battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary. He asked the officials to expedite the development projects in the district, and directed them to follow right standards and quality. He also said if any of the projects falls short of quality, action will be initiated against the concerned officer. He also directed the officials to maintain peace and order in the district. Ghaziabad is an important district from the industrial development point of view, and work should be done continuously to boost industrial development, Adityanath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

