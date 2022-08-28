Maha: Have completed 500 slabs for PMAY housing complex in 489 days, says CIDCO

The Maharashtra government's City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Sunday said it had completed the casting of 500 slabs for tenements under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in just 489 days.

The residential complex for which these slabs have been cast is coming up in Taloja node of Navi Mumbai, an official said.

We have been able to cast over one slab per day at this site using modern technology, he said.

Earlier, CIDCO had come in for praise for constructing a 12-storey building comprising 96 apartments in 96 days.

CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said the town planning authority is committed to completing such public works in record time to fulfil people's dreams of owning homes.

