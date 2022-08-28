Left Menu

Maha: Have completed 500 slabs for PMAY housing complex in 489 days, says CIDCO

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 17:25 IST
Maha: Have completed 500 slabs for PMAY housing complex in 489 days, says CIDCO
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Sunday said it had completed the casting of 500 slabs for tenements under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in just 489 days.

The residential complex for which these slabs have been cast is coming up in Taloja node of Navi Mumbai, an official said.

We have been able to cast over one slab per day at this site using modern technology, he said.

Earlier, CIDCO had come in for praise for constructing a 12-storey building comprising 96 apartments in 96 days.

CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said the town planning authority is committed to completing such public works in record time to fulfil people's dreams of owning homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022