Left Menu

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-10-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 12:20 IST
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope
The blues represent data from the Chandra Observatory, the turquoise is from NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (called IXPE), and the gold is courtesy of the Hubble Telescope. Image Credits: X-ray: Chandra: NASA/CXC/SAO, IXPE: NASA/MSFC/J. Vink et al.; Optical: NASA/STScI

Astronomers, using NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) telescope, have measured and mapped polarized X-rays from the remains of an exploded star for the first time.

The team observed Cassiopeia A or Cas A - the remnant of a massive star that exploded about 300 years ago in the Cassiopeia constellation.

Astronomers selected Cas A because its shock waves - like a sonic boom generated by a jet - are some of the fastest in the Milky Way. Despite their super-fast speeds, particles swept up by shock waves in Cas A do not fly away from the supernova remnant because they are trapped by magnetic fields in the wake of the shocks. The particles are forced to spiral around the magnetic field lines, and the electrons give off an intense kind of light called "synchrotron radiation," which is polarized.

By studying this polarized light, scientists can "reverse engineer" what's happening inside Cas A at very small scales.

While previous studies with radio telescopes predicted that X-ray polarization would be produced by magnetic fields that are perpendicular to magnetic fields observed by radio telescopes, the IXPE data show that the magnetic fields in X-rays tend to be aligned in radial directions even very close to the shock fronts.

Additionally, the X-rays also reveal a lower amount of polarization than radio observations showed.

"These IXPE results were not what we expected, but as scientists, we love being surprised. The fact that a smaller percentage of the X-ray light is polarized is a very interesting – and previously undetected – property of Cas A," says Dr Jacco Vink of the University of Amsterdam and lead author of the paper describing the IXPE results on Cas A.

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022