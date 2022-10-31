GRAINS-Wheat climbs more than 5% as Russia withdraws from Black Sea export agreement
Chicago wheat futures rose more than 5% on Monday as Russia's withdrawal from a Black Sea export agreement raised concerns over global supplies. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) jumped 5.8% to $8.77-1/2 a bushel as of 0019 GMT, after earlier hitting a high of $8.93 a bushel. Corn rose 2.3% to $6.96-1/2 a bushel and soybeans added 1.1% to $14.15-1/4 a bushel.
Corn rose 2.3% to $6.96-1/2 a bushel and soybeans added 1.1% to $14.15-1/4 a bushel. Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea deal on Saturday in response to what it called a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Russia-annexed Crimea.
Kyiv said Russia was making an excuse for a prepared exit from the accord and Washington said it was weaponising food. Grain markets have been sensitive to developments in Moscow's eight-month-old invasion of Ukraine as the two countries are among the world's largest suppliers of wheat.
Wheat futures hit a record high of $13.64 a bushel in March.
