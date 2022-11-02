Left Menu

President Murmu to visit Odisha on November 10

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-11-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 14:12 IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Odisha on November 10, Raj Bhavan sources said here on Wednesday.

This will be her first visit to her native state after being sworn in as President of India on July 25.

The President will reach Bhubaneswar on November 10 afternoon and stay at Raj Bhavan here. The next day, she is scheduled to visit Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri before returning to New Delhi.

The President's Secretariat has informed the Office of the Odisha Governor in this regard, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

