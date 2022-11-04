Left Menu

STT GDC India to invest Rs 1,500 crore to establish data centres in Karnataka

STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited STT GDC India aims to establish data centres in Karnataka with a total estimated proposed investment of around Rs 1,500 crore. It is planned to happen over multiple phases in the next eight to ten years and will generate employment direct indirect, to up to 1000 people during construction phase and 200 when operational, the data centre services provider said in a statement.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 11:17 IST
STT GDC India to invest Rs 1,500 crore to establish data centres in Karnataka
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India) aims to establish data centres in Karnataka with a total estimated proposed investment of around Rs 1,500 crore. It is planned to happen over multiple phases in the next eight to ten years and will generate employment (direct & indirect), to up to 1000 people during construction phase and 200 when operational, the data centre services provider said in a statement.

The company, with 215 MW of design capacity in terms of IT load, spanning across 21 facilities (including under construction) in nine cities, signed an MoU with the Karnataka Government at the three-day 'Invest Karnataka 2022', Global Investors Meet, which concludes here on Friday. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company offers a portfolio of services that includes colocation, carrier-neutral and technical support services such as installation, networking, and monitoring, it was noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022