Left Menu

Fire doused in dumping yard in Thane; no report of injuries

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-11-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 22:21 IST
Fire doused in dumping yard in Thane; no report of injuries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the Diva dumping yard on Sunday in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said. No one was injured in the fire, which broke out at 5:30pm and was doused sometime later, civic regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said. The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover suffers anomaly; teams working on fix to seal latest rock sample

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover suffers anomaly; teams working on fix to seal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022