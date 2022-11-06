Fire doused in dumping yard in Thane; no report of injuries

A fire broke out in the Diva dumping yard on Sunday in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said. No one was injured in the fire, which broke out at 5:30pm and was doused sometime later, civic regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said. The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)