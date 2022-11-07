Left Menu

A waterfall in space? Check out this picture by Hubble telescope

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 23:25 IST
A waterfall in space? Check out this picture by Hubble telescope
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Tully Acknowledgement: Gagandeep Anand.

In this stunning picture captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, the galaxy UGCA 193 looks like a waterfall. The spiral galaxy hosts many young stars, especially in its lower portion, creating a striking blue haze and the sense that the stars are falling from above.

UGCA 193 lies in the constellation of Sextans (The Sextant) and its blue color indicates the stars that we see are hot - some with temperatures exceeding 6 times that of our Sun.

"We know that cooler stars appear to our eyes more red, and hotter stars appear more blue. As the mass and surface temperature of a star, and therefore its colour, are linked, heavier stars are able to "burn" at higher temperatures resulting in a blue glow from their surface," the European Space Agency wrote in a post.

Hubble has been beaming back stunning images of stars, galaxies, and other astronomical objects since its deployment by the space shuttle Discovery in 1990. In its 30+ years of operation, the premium space-based observatory has made more than 1.5 million observations and deepened humanity's knowledge of the cosmos.

