Former Naxalite Arrested for Alleged Maoist Support

In a significant development, Gade Innaiah, a former naxalite and representative of the Bharat Bachao organization, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Jangaon district on Sunday. The arrest follows allegations of his remarks supporting the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group.

Officials reported that Innaiah, 64, stirred controversy by encouraging support for the banned outfit during a funeral for a CPI (Maoist) cadre. The NIA charged him under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly inciting unlawful activities and urging continued revolution.

Family members defended Innaiah, describing him as a people's man, and expressed dismay over his arrest by up to 50 personnel at his residence on a public holiday. They claimed the arrest was based on remarks made in an online interview.