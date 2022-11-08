Centre of Excellence for Additive Manufacturing technologies set up in Chennai

A new Tamil Nadu Advance Manufacturing Centre of Excellence (TAMCoE) jointly set up by TIDCO and GE Aviation at an outlay of Rs 141 crore was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Tuesday that would make the state emerge as an aerospace and defence hub in research and development. TIDCO is the state government promoted Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd that facilitates large industrial and infrastructure projects.

The Centre of Excellence aims at providing an edge to industries operating in the sectors of aerospace and defence, healthcare, automotive by development of intellectual property rights, an official release said.

The facility would leverage the technological expertise of GE Aviation to undertake research and development in Additive Manufacturing technologies.

Additive manufacturing also known as 3D printing is a scalable manufacturing technology currently deployed across industries globally, the release said.

According to GE India chief technology officer Alok Nanda, ''Interest in additive manufacturing remains high across India. What we have seen recently is that this interest is turning into action.'' ''More organisations are developing additive strategies and business models to get started,'' he said.

The facility spread across 1.50 lakh sq ft at Tidel Park in the city would harness the potential of additive manufacturing in Tamil Nadu.

''The GE partnership with the government of Tamil Nadu is a significant milestone in the growth of aerospace and defence ecosystem in the state,'' TIDCO project director B Krishnamoorthy said.

''With the establishment of this facility, Tamil Nadu would emerge as an aerospace and defence hub for research and development and advanced manufacturing of aerospace parts,'' he said.

