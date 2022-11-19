Left Menu

LPA becomes well marked, depression likely, rains expected in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 19:09 IST
LPA becomes well marked, depression likely, rains expected in TN
  • Country:
  • India

The Low Pressure Area over Bay of Bengal strengthened into a well-marked LPA on Saturday and it is likely to concentrate into a depression and bring rainfall in north Tamil Nadu and nearby regions from November 20, the India Meteorological Department said.

The LPA over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 18 moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a well-marked LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression by Sunday over southwest Bay of Bengal.

''Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent two days,'' an IMD bulletin said.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence from November 20 evening over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema.

On November 21 and 22, the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase and isolated heavy showers are likely over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough, and fishermen of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puduchery are advised to not venture into sea. PTI VGN HDA HDA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022