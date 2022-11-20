Left Menu

Well marked Low Pressure Area develops into depression, rains likely in TN

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence from Sunday evening over north Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and coastal Andhra Pradesh.Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 21 and 22.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 15:39 IST
Well marked Low Pressure Area develops into depression, rains likely in TN
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The well marked Low Pressure Area (LPA) over Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on Sunday and rainfall is likely to commence soon, the India Meteorological Department said. The depression is very likely to maintain its intensity and move west-northwestwards slowly, towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coastline during the next 48 hours, a Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin said here. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence from Sunday evening over north Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 21 and 22. The LPA over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 18 moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a well-marked LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on November 19 morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022