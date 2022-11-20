Well marked Low Pressure Area develops into depression, rains likely in TN
Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence from Sunday evening over north Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and coastal Andhra Pradesh.Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 21 and 22.
The well marked Low Pressure Area (LPA) over Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on Sunday and rainfall is likely to commence soon, the India Meteorological Department said. The depression is very likely to maintain its intensity and move west-northwestwards slowly, towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coastline during the next 48 hours, a Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin said here. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence from Sunday evening over north Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 21 and 22. The LPA over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 18 moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a well-marked LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on November 19 morning.
