China's top auto association cancels Shanghai event citing COVID
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-11-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 06:28 IST
- Country:
- China
China's top auto association said on Wednesday it would cancel the second day of the China Automotive Overseas Development Summit that was taking place in Shanghai, citing the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers made the announcement on their website. The summit started on Tuesday and was due to end on Wednesday.
