Delhi sees warmest November in 6 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 18:50 IST
Delhi recorded its warmest November in six years, with an average maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The mean maximum temperature for the month is 28.2 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts attributed the higher-than-average maximum temperature this month to the lack of strong western disturbances.

According to the IMD data, Delhi logged an average maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius in 2021; 27.9 degrees Celsius in 2020; 28.1 degrees Celsius in 2019, 28.5 degrees Celsius in 2018, and 27.9 degrees Celsius in 2017.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, said northwest India saw three western disturbances of moderate intensity in the first half of the month. However, these did not yield heavy snowfall in the mountainous region in the north.

The second half of the month saw only two ''feeble'' western disturbances.

''Strong western disturbances lead to heavy snowfall in the mountains and even rainfall in parts of northern plains. We did not witness any strong WD this month,'' Palawat said.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

The capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius -- three notches below normal -- on Tuesday.

It was the lowest temperature in the month since November 23, 2020 (6.2 degrees Celsius).

