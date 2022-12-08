Left Menu

Polish counter-terrorism police help Santa Claus

Santa Claus got some help from Polish counter-terrorism police on Saint Nicholas day as the officers absailed down from the roof of a children's hospital in the southern city of Rzeszow to deliver presents to patients.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-12-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 19:28 IST
Santa Claus got some help from Polish counter-terrorism police on Saint Nicholas day as the officers absailed down from the roof of a children's hospital in the southern city of Rzeszow to deliver presents to patients. Saint Nicholas day falls on Dec. 6 and children in Poland and many other countries receive chocolates or other small presents ahead of the main Christmas celebration later in the month.

"The visit of the police officers caused a great stir among the little patients," police said in a statement. "The children were obviously surprised, but also very pleased." Having succeeded in entering the building through the windows, officers dealt with the challenge of distributing the gifts around the wards by using a bomb disposal robot.

"The biggest thanks from the kids were the smiles on their faces," the police said.

