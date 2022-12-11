Maha: PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of host of projects in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday, where he will inaugurate the first phase of 'Samruddhi Mahamarg', connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, and flag off the Vande Bharat Express, officials said.

He will also launch the Phase-I of the Nagpur Metro and lay the foundation stone of its second phase, and dedicate to the nation an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the city.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore in Nagpur, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said in a statement.

At a public function in the Vidarbha city, the prime minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore, it said.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of One Health (NIO) and the Nag river pollution abatement project, besides inaugurating the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and the Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, the PMO said.

As per the tentative tour programme shared by the local administration, the prime minister will arrive at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur at 9.40 am from New Delhi and head to the city railway station, where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur and Bilaspur. Later in the day, he will take part in various functions before travelling to Goa.

Around 4,000 personnel will be deployed for security during Modi's visit to the city and they will be supported by Quick Response Teams, the Riot Control Police and Home Guards, a senior police official said. Around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed at the AIIMS premises alone, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)