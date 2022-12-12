Macrotech Developers' promoters raise Rs 3,547 cr via share sale to investors; meet 25 pc public shareholding norm

Promoters of Macrotech Developers have raised Rs 3,547 crore through sale of 7.2 per cent stake in the company to institutional investors including ADIA -- a move aimed at achieving minimum public shareholding norm of 25 per cent.

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers, which sells its properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

Last week, Macrotech Developers had launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of equity shares. The issue closed on Monday.

The QIP consisted of an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares by promoter group entities -- Sambhavnath Trust, Sambhavnath Infrabuild and Farms, Hightown Constructions and Homecraft Developers and Farms. The promoters have sold shares for the purpose of achieving minimum public shareholding.

Macrotech Developers MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha told PTI that the promoters have raised Rs 3,547 crore in the largest QIP issue of this year. ''We wanted to meet 25 per cent public shareholding norms of SEBI.'' As promoters, he said, the target was to bring high quality long term investors in the company as shareholders.

Lodha said marquee investors such as Capital Group, UBS, ADIA, NinetyOne (formerly Investec), Nomura, USS, William Blair, MSIM, Amundi and Nippon MF have participated in the share sale. They will join other globally renowned investors in the company such as GIC, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Wellington, Platinum and HDFC MF.

In a regulatory filing, the company said ''promoters and members of the promoter group of Macrotech Developers have raised approximately Rs 3,547 crores by selling approximately 7.2 per cent of the equity share capital of the company through a QIP by way of offer for sale.'' The issue was priced at Rs 1,026 as against the floor price of Rs 1,022.75 apiece.

As on September 2022, promoters had 82.20 per cent stake in the company and they needed to bring it down to 75 per cent in order to maintain the minimum 25 per cent public shareholding.

''Promoters have informed that following this fund raise, their shareholding in the company will be made free of all encumbrances. Having achieved 25 per cent free float, the company in due course will be eligible for inclusion in various free float linked indices,'' the filing said.

Lodha said the company and promoters have now raised about Rs 10,000 crore of equity in the last 20 months.

In November 2021, Macrotech Developers raised Rs 4,000 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors. The company got listed in April on the stock exchanges after raising Rs 2,500 crore through its initial public offer (IPO).

Macrotech Developers has a major presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune property markets, while recently making an entry into the Bengaluru market with one housing project.

During April-September period, the company has clocked record sales bookings of Rs 6,004 crore, as against Rs 2,960 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

It has already met more than half of its Rs 11,500 crore sales guidance for the full 2022-23 financial year.

Macrotech Developers has delivered more than 89 million square feet of real estate and is developing around 100 million square feet under its ongoing and planned portfolio.

The Lodha Group firm has about 4,400 acres of land beyond its ongoing and planned portfolio, which will be utilised in developing residential, commercial and industrial and logistics spaces.

