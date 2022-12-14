Left Menu

Hubble revisits Carina Nebula - an enormous stellar nursery about 7,500 light-years from Earth

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:01 IST
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, and A. Kraus (University of Texas at Austin); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

This image taken by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope revisits the Carina Nebula, NGC 3372, an enormous stellar nursery about 7,500 light-years from Earth in the southern constellation Carina, the Keel. This tempestuous stellar nursery is visible with the unaided eye from Earth's southern hemisphere.

The nebula is an enormous cloud of gas and dust home to several massive and bright stars, including at least a dozen that are 50 to 100 times the mass of our Sun. It has many nicknames including the Grand Nebula and the Eta Carinae Nebula for the bright star at its heart. Eta Carinae is one of the most massive and luminous stars known.

The sparkling new Hubble image shows only a small section of the Carina Nebula, located near the center in an area with thinner gas. Due to its enormous size - about 300 light-years - astronomers can only study this nebula in sections, piecing together the data from separate images to get an understanding of the nebula's large-scale structure and composition.

This new image demonstrates Hubble's infrared light imaging capabilities, which detect longer wavelengths of light not scattered by the heavy dust and gas surrounding the stars.

