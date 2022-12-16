Left Menu

European shares eye weekly loss as central banks stay hawkish

The index posted its steepest one-day drop since May in the previous session after the European Central Bank joined the U.S. Federal Reserve in saying monetary policy will continue to tighten even at the risk to the economy. On Friday, telecom and retail stocks led the losses among the major sectors on the STOXX 600.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 14:05 IST
European shares eye weekly loss as central banks stay hawkish
Photo Courtesy: Pexels.com Image Credit: ANI

European shares dipped on Friday and were set to post declines for the week after major central banks pledged further rate hikes to combat runaway inflation, spurring concerns about a global economic downturn next year.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% to a fresh one-month low of 427.96 at 0813 GMT and was set for losses of 2.4% for the week. The index posted its steepest one-day drop since May in the previous session after the European Central Bank joined the U.S. Federal Reserve in saying monetary policy will continue to tighten even at the risk to the economy.

On Friday, telecom and retail stocks led the losses among the major sectors on the STOXX 600. Shares of economically sensitive banks, which have been pummelled in the past week, rose 0.1%. An initial reading on the euro zone's economy is due at 0900 GMT, which is expected to show business activity improved in December from last month, but remained in contraction.

Among individual stocks, Tele2 AB fell 3.9% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 as Citigroup cut its price target on the telecom operator's stock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022