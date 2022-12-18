Govt’s focus is on Tripura’s all-round development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a slew of development projects in poll-bound Tripura, asserting that the "double-engine government" is working hard so that people of the northeastern state are benefitted.

Addressing a public rally in the Vivekananda Ground here, he said that the focus of the government is on all-round development of Tripura and the projects launched will give a fillip to the state's growth trajectory.

"Over 2 lakh poor families are getting their own homes today and the majority of them are mothers and sisters of Tripura," he said.

From the rally ground, the Prime Minister launched the ''Grih Pravesh'' programme for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban and Rural - schemes.

"Cleanliness became a mass movement in the last five years and, as a result, Tripura emerged as the cleanest among small states of the country," Modi said.

Tripura bagged the top rank among states among the states having less than 100 local bodies in a survey conducted by the central government.

The majority of beneficiaries of welfare schemes are women from Tripura, the Prime Minister said.

Through the PM Matru Vandana Yojana, every lactating mother is getting money in their bank accounts, he said adding that institutional delivery is being done so that the mother, as well as the child, is healthy.

The PM said that thousands of crores of rupees are being spent on connectivity and infrastructure projects in Tripura.

Tripura is emerging as the new gateway of trade in the North-East, which would be connected with Thailand, Myanmar and other countries, he said.

"Double engine government is working hard for the betterment of the people of Tripura," Modi said.

The Prime Minister apologised to the assembled people as he landed here around two hours late from Meghalaya capital Shillong.

He went there to attend programmes on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the North Eastern Council.

