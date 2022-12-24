Winni plans to add 150 retail outlets in next three months

Left Menu

With opening stores in 23 states and 5 union territories, Winni Cakes More has emerged as the only bakery retail brand that has a truly pan-India geographical presence and a direct reach to five crore population, Mishra added.

Online gifting platform Winni plans to add over 150 retail outlets of 'Winni Cakes and More' in the next three months, taking its total franchisees to about 400 by the end of the current fiscal, the company said on Saturday. The bootstrapped start-up announced the opening of its 250th retail outlet in Patna which is the 67th franchise in Bihar. ''We are really proud that we have achieved this milestone within a record period of 3 years where now we have 250 operational bakery retail outlets in India. ''We have already sold 315 franchises at pan India level and are confident of opening over 400 stores by the end of the current financial year,'' Winni co-founder and CEO Sujeet Kumar Mishra said in a statement. The company has an ambitious plan to open 5,000 stores globally by 2025 to expand its business. ''With opening stores in 23 states and 5 union territories, Winni Cakes & More has emerged as the only bakery retail brand that has a truly pan-India geographical presence and a direct reach to five crore population,'' Mishra added. He said that the company's retail network is equally distributed with presence in tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities. The company claims to have crossed Rs 100 crore revenue mark in 2021-22. ''We are excited to share that our 40 per cent retail revenue comes from 87 stores that are in small towns in tier-3 and the rest of the 60 per cent from tier-1 and 2 cities,'' Mishra said.

