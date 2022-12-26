Left Menu

Hubble uncovers a cosmic giant: A long-armed galaxy around 450 million light-years away

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-12-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 18:24 IST
Hubble uncovers a cosmic giant: A long-armed galaxy around 450 million light-years away
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Dalcanton, Dark Energy Survey/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows ESO 415-19, a peculiar spiral galaxy that lies about 450 million light-years away from Earth. Its center looks like a typical spiral galaxy, but its extended spiral arms, created by a past interaction, give it an unusual shape. These arms appear to be stretched out from the galactic core, giving the galaxy a peculiar look.

In the above image by Hubble, the spiral galaxy has a luminous core surrounded by patches of dark dust, and its spiral arms are dimmer and have a cooler hue, with some bright blue spots. Extending from the galaxy's arms are faint tidal streams, one reaching the top of the frame and the other curving down to the bottom-left corner. In the top-right corner is a smaller, orange elliptical galaxy, and the background is filled with many tiny stars and galaxies.

ESO 415-19's uniqueness made it an ideal subject for Hubble to observe. This observation is part of an ongoing effort to study the Arp Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies, a collection of some of the strangest and most remarkable galaxies in the universe - ranging from solitary peculiar galaxies to spectacularly interacting pairs, triplets, and even quintets.

Since its launch in 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope, a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency, has been sending back stunning images that have revolutionized humanity's comprehension of the cosmos. The observatory has peered back into our universe's distant past, to locations more than 13.4 billion light-years from Earth, showing the merging of galaxies, the supermassive black holes within them, and aiding the scientific community in comprehending the evolution of the universe.

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022