Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes near California's Rio Dell region - USGS

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-01-2023 00:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 00:20 IST
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes near California's Rio Dell region - USGS
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, United States Geological Survey said on Sunday.

The earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, USGS said.

