Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes near California's Rio Dell region - USGS
02-01-2023
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, United States Geological Survey said on Sunday.
The earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, USGS said.
