A narrow escape! ESA satellites avoid collision with Russian space debris

Alpha and Charlie, two of the three satellites in the European Space Agency's Swarm constellation, successfully avoided two potential collisions with space debris at the start of 2023. Launched in 2013, the three-satellite Swarm mission aims to unravel the mysteries of Earth's magnetic field.

According to the mission team, Alpha and Charlie were carefully guided out of the way of a dead Russian satellite, Cosmos-1544, on Friday, January 6.

ESA's Flight Control and Flight Dynamics teams are typically warned of a potential collision with a piece of space debris more than 24 hours in advance, thanks to the ESA's Space Debris Office which analyses data from the US Space Surveillance Network and issues a warning.

Collision avoided! 💥 After a busy Christmas of three near misses 🫣 2023 kicks off with two collision avoidance manoeuvres 💥💥 Alpha & Charlie were carefully guided out of the way of a dead Cosmos-1544 satellite today 🧟🛰️ Thanks @esaoperations! 🕹️🚀 pic.twitter.com/GC9jnbaUXr — ESA Swarm mission (@esa_swarm) January 6, 2023

Space debris or space junk is a growing problem, as it can cause damage to operational satellites and spacecraft, and even pose a risk to astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The event serves as a reminder of the ever-present risk of space debris and the importance of monitoring and reducing it.