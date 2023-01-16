Left Menu

Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-01-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:19 IST
Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Piercing cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday with minimum temperatures hovering a few notches below normal at many places.

Faridkot and Bathinda were the coldest places in Punjab with a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius each, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Amritsar recorded a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum was 2.4 degrees.

Patiala, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 2.3, 4.7 and 3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Haryana, Hisar recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala's minimum was 5.6 degrees Celsius. Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their respective minimum temperatures at 2, 3, 2.2, 4.1 and 1.5 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023