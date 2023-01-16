Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana

Piercing cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Monday with minimum temperatures hovering a few notches below normal at many places.

Faridkot and Bathinda were the coldest places in Punjab with a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius each, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Amritsar recorded a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum was 2.4 degrees.

Patiala, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 2.3, 4.7 and 3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Haryana, Hisar recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala's minimum was 5.6 degrees Celsius. Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their respective minimum temperatures at 2, 3, 2.2, 4.1 and 1.5 degrees Celsius.

