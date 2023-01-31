Left Menu

US sanctions Mexican international cartel lieutenant

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 31-01-2023 08:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 08:06 IST
US sanctions Mexican international cartel lieutenant

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions Monday on an international operator for the Sinaloa drug cartel whose activities span the globe.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control blocked any U.S. properties of José Angel Rivera Zazueta and two other men.

The department said Rivera Zazueta's network ''operates on a global scale with nodes in the United States, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia." "Rivera Zazueta imports precursor chemicals from China to Mexico, which are then used to manufacture synthetic drugs," including the deadly opioid fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.

It said he worked with a Chinese chemical transportation company, Shanghai Fast-Fine Chemicals, "which has shipped various, often falsely labeled precursor chemicals to Drug Trafficking Organizations in Mexico for illicit fentanyl production intended for U.S. markets." Over 70,000 Americans died of overdoses involving opioids in 2020, mainly fentanyl.

Mexican cartels often press the drug into pills that mimic legitimate medications, making it all that much more deadly, because many victims do not know they are taking fentanyl.

The department said Rivera Zazueta also has moved "large quantities of cocaine from Colombia to the United States, Spain, Italy, Guatemala, Mexico, and other countries in Europe and Central America." Also designated for sanctions Monday were his Mexican associate, Nelton Santiso Aguila, and Guatemalan national Jason Antonio Yang Lopez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023