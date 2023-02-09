UK increases funding to support search and rescue efforts in Syria

Britain said on Thursday it was committing additional funding - at least 3 million pounds ($3.65 million) - to support search and rescue operations and emergency relief in Syria following earthquakes in the region.

"Given the magnitude of the earthquakes and difficulties in accessing affected areas in North West Syria, the UK will be providing The White Helmets with additional funding to aid their major search-and-rescue operations," Britain said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)