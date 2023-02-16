Fire engulfs few shops in Mumbai chawl, nobody injured

A fire broke out in a few shops located in a chawl, a residential structure, in Bhandup area of Mumbai on Thursday evening, but nobody was injured, officials said.

The blaze erupted in Chopda Chawl on LBS Marg in Bhandup west around 6.15 pm, they said. After being alerted, at least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said, adding that as per the preliminary reports, the fire is confined to four to five shops in the chawl.

''There is no report of injury to anyone. Personnel of Mumbai police and other agencies have been mobilised,'' he said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)