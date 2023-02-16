Left Menu

Fire engulfs few shops in Mumbai chawl, nobody injured

After being alerted, at least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said, adding that as per the preliminary reports, the fire is confined to four to five shops in the chawl.There is no report of injury to anyone. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:14 IST
Fire engulfs few shops in Mumbai chawl, nobody injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a few shops located in a chawl, a residential structure, in Bhandup area of Mumbai on Thursday evening, but nobody was injured, officials said.

The blaze erupted in Chopda Chawl on LBS Marg in Bhandup west around 6.15 pm, they said. After being alerted, at least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said, adding that as per the preliminary reports, the fire is confined to four to five shops in the chawl.

''There is no report of injury to anyone. Personnel of Mumbai police and other agencies have been mobilised,'' he said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023