MP: Some areas see rains, wind; Bhopal temperature drops to 21 degrees Celsius

Rains and gusty winds in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday knocked out power supply in some areas and uprooted trees and billboards, officials said.

Hailstorm, winds with speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour, rain and thunder were witnessed in some areas, especially in the western part of the state, India Meteorological Department senior meteorologist HS Pandey told PTI.

Eastern parts of the state may also see such weather on Tuesday, he added.

''The temperature of Bhopal went down from 31 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius at 7:30pm. Other areas also saw pleasant weather due to the sudden rains. Such weather will persist till Friday,'' he added.

''Such weather is being caused by a western disturbance and moisture incursion from Arabian Sea due to another system,'' Pandey said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hail for Tuesday.

