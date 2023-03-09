Left Menu

Ukraine says 5 dead, others hurt in Russian missile attacks

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 09-03-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 12:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian officials say at least five people have been killed in a massive missile attack on Thursday, and several more have been wounded.

Governor of the western Lviv region Maksym Kozytskyi said four people were killed there after a missile hit a residential area in the Zolochivskyi district.

Emergency workers were combing through the rubble, he said, under which more people could be trapped.

One person was killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region, its Gov. Serhii Lysak reported, adding that two more were wounded in multiple strikes across the region.

The Kyiv mayor reported damage in two districts, and the Kharkiv and Odesa governors said residential buildings were hit there.

Lviv region, as well as in the cities of Dnipro, Lutsk and Rivne. Ukrainian media also report explosions in the western regions of Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil.

Russia has been hitting Ukraine with these massive missile attacks since last October. Initially, the barrages targeting the country's energy infrastructure took place weekly, plunging the entire cities into darkness, but became more spread out in time, with commentators speculating that Moscow may be saving up ammunition.

The last massive barrage took place on February 16. FZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

