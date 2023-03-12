Left Menu

Old coins, silver ornaments found during construction of house in UP

PTI | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 12-03-2023 09:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 09:11 IST
Jalaun (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) A metal container filled with 279 coins dating back to 1862 and silver ornaments was recovered during construction of a house in a village here, and handed over the Archaeological Survey of India, official said on Sunday. The coins and ornaments were recovered on Saturday during excavation for the construction of the house in Vyas Pura village of Kotwali Jalaun.

Deputy District Magistrate of Orai, Rajesh Singh, said Kamlesh Kushwaha was allotted a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the foundation of the house was being dug on Saturday.

He said a worker at the spot stumbled upon the container.

Singh called archaeological officials to the spot and handed over the ornaments and coins to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

