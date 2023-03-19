Left Menu

Earthquake in Ecuador kills at least 4, causes wide damage

A strong earthquake shook the region around Ecuadors second-largest city on Saturday, killing at least four people, damaging homes and buildings, and sending panicked residents into the streets.The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 in the countrys coastal Guayas region.

PTI | Quito | Updated: 19-03-2023 00:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 00:55 IST
Earthquake in Ecuador kills at least 4, causes wide damage

A strong earthquake shook the region around Ecuador's second-largest city on Saturday, killing at least four people, damaging homes and buildings, and sending panicked residents into the streets.

The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 in the country's coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which anchors a metro area of over 3 million people. President Guillermo Lasso tweeted a message asking residents to remain calm.

The South American country's emergency response agency, the Risk Management Secretariat, reported one person died in the Andean community of Cuenca. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle trapped under the rubble of a house. Three other people died in the coastal state of El Oro, the agency reported.

In Guayaquil, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Quito, authorities reported cracks on buildings and homes, as well as some collapsed walls. Authorities ordered the closure of three vehicular tunnels.

Videos shared on social media show people gathered on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities. People reported objects falling inside their homes.

One video posted online showed three anchors of a show dart from their studio desk as the set shook. They initially tried to shake it off as a minor quake but soon fled off camera. One anchor indicated the show would go on a commercial break, while another repeated, "My God, my God." A pier sank in the city of Machala. The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023