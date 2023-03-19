Unseasonal rains hit parts of Gujarat; CM holds review meet on crop losses

A fresh spell of unseasonal rains lashed several parts of Gujarat for two consecutive days including Sunday, raising concerns about the loss of crops. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday held a review meeting to assess the situation. Several parts of Kutch, Patan, Ahmedabad, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Surat and other districts received more than 15 mm rainfall on Saturday evening, while 81 talukas witnessed showers in 24 hours till 6 am on Sunday, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

According to the state government, 1 mm to 47 mm rainfall was recorded in 111 talukas of 27 districts, of which 33 talukas in 18 districts received more than 10 mm rainfall on Sunday.

Unseasonal showers were also recorded in 27 districts from March 5 to March 9.

Amid concerns about the loss of rabi crops, the chief minister conducted a comprehensive review of the situation, an official said.

He received primary details about the loss of crops and fruits, especially in Amreli and Junagadh, and other districts in Saurashtra-Kutch, central and north Gujarat, an official statement said.

Patel directed district collectors concerned to conduct a preliminary survey of agricultural losses in their respective regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall accompanied by wind and thunderstorms in parts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch regions in the next five days.

