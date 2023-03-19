Left Menu

Unseasonal rainfall: Six districts of Marathwada face crop losses

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 19-03-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 21:49 IST
Unseasonal rainfall: Six districts of Marathwada face crop losses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least six districts of Marathwada reported crop losses on more than 62000 hectares of land due to unseasonal rainfall, an official said on Sunday.

The losses had occurred because of showers that lashed the Marathwada region since March 14, the official said.

Crops on 62480.30 hectares of land in six districts were damaged due to rains in just five days, he said.

As per a report issued by the divisional commissioner's office, the region received 5.2 mm average rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, which led to losses in Aurangabad (7762.50 ha), Parbhani (2400 ha), Hingoli (5604 ha), Nanded (23554 ha), Beed (11365 ha), Latur (11794 ha).

No losses were recorded in Jalna and Osmanabad districts, the report said.

At least six people died in rain-related incidents in the last five days. Of these, five casualties were reported in Parbhani and one in Latur, it said.

Apart from this, 21 small and 55 large animals also died amid rains in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023